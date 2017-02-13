Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 13, 2017
Obsidian steps back from Armored Warfare as My.com takes charge
February 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian is no longer working on free-to-play title Armored Warfare, having handed total control of the game over to publisher My.com.

Back in December, Obsidian announced it would be making a number of layoffs after agreeing to hand some development responsibilities over to the Moscow-based publisher. 

At the time, the studio said it would continue to work on the game. It's not clear what's changed since then, but Obsidian has now decided to cut the cord completely and focus on other projects such as Pillars of Eternity 2 and Tyranny.

