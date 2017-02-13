Rebellion wants devs to pitch games based on its 2000 AD roster

Sniper Elite 4 developer Rebellion is keen to license out its roster of 2000 AD characters, such as Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper, to other studios.

The British game studio bought the rights to the sci-fi comic series in 2000, and has since created a number of video games based on those properties -- the last of which, Rogue Trooper: Quartz Zone Massacre, launched on Wii U back in 2009.

Speaking to Bleeding Cool, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley explained he now wants other game makers to bring those characters to life, and said interested parties would have the freedom to craft something unique.

According to Kingsley, Rebellion is too busy working on other projects to revisit its 2000 AD properties, but doesn't see the point in leaving so many popular characters on the sidelines.

While the studio boss made it clear he isn't expecting a flood of pitches, he did display optimism in suggesting we might get four or five new third-party titles in the near-future.