At GDC 2017, see how Pokemon Go was designed for easy play in the real world
February 14, 2017 | By Staff
As the 2017 Game Developers Conference approaches, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on a neat, design-focused talk from the makers of the mega-popular mobile game Pokemon Go!

Niantic's own Dennis Hwang will be at GDC 2017 this month to deliver a talk on "'Pokemon GO' & Designing Interactive Games for the Real World."

It's a part of the GDC Mobile Summit, a talk which aims to describe the various UX and visual design choices that were shaped by Niantic's focus on real-world gaming -- and how they created a fun and accessible play experience for a diverse set of players across age and gender demographics.

Check it out to get a behind-the-scenes look at the visual and UI design choices made while developing Pokémon GO, and gain an understanding of the unique challenges and potential of real-world location-based gaming. There are very few developers in the world that have worked on such a large-scale augmented-reality mobile game, so you definitely don't want to miss this talk!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

