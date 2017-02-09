Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 13, 2017
Humble matching up to $300k of sales for bundle benefiting ACLU
February 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Humble’s latest weekly bundle is a little different from the past offerings. For the next week, every penny earned from sales of the Humble Freedom Bundle will go to support the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders. But beyond just donating 100 percent of this bundle’s proceeds, Humble will also be matching overall contributions, up to $300,000.

Sales of Humble Bundles usually benefit charities in some way, but donating 100 percent of those sales is somewhat rare. Usually, Humble Bundle sales are divided by a buyer-determined percentage between Humble, game developers, and select charities.

In order to donate all of a bundle's sales to charities, it's likely that game developers aren't seeing any income from including their games within the Freedom Bundle, and are doing so simply to benefit a good cause.

For a minimum payment of $30, the Humble Freedom Bundle is offering over $600 worth of games and digital books, though purchasers are able to pay more for the bundle if they want. Overall, over fifty titles are included in the bundle, including games like Stardew Valley, Song of the Deep, and The Witness, though more could be added before sales close next Monday.

