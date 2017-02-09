Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Technical Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Novato, California

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

The Design Team at Hangar 13 2K is seeking a skilled and experienced Technical Designer to help define tools and best practices that will allow the Design Team to create the best gameplay experiences possible.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Aid the Lead Technical Designer in assessing and validating game features for technical feasibility

Help define and enforce best practices and guidelines within the design department

Work alongside the Lead Technical Designer and Engineering departments to identify design tools needs

Identify and improve workflows in order to increase iteration time with the design department

Prototype new gameplay features and provide guidance to the design team on how to use the features

Mentor the design team on all aspects of technical design to ensure that the gameplay content is both performant and correct

Act as a troubleshooter on the design team’s behalf to ensure a performant and bug free game

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We’re looking for a technical designer who possesses a strong understanding of process, workflow and tools who has experience in mentoring other designers. Someone with a proven ability to multitask and work gracefully under deadlines. An innovative thinker and a creative problem solver who would like to work in a fun and fast-paced environment.

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years of experience in a design position with an emphasis on technical design

Shipped an open world game with knowledge of mission design/scripting and world building

Knowledge of both Visual Scripting suites (Kismet, Blueprints, etc.) and text scripting languages (lua a plus)

Experience working with proprietary game engine toolsets

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a relevant field

