Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Technical Designer
Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Technical Designer
February 13, 2017 | By Staff
February 13, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Designer, Hangar 13

Location: Novato, California

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

The Design Team at Hangar 13 2K is seeking a skilled and experienced Technical Designer to help define tools and best practices that will allow the Design Team to create the best gameplay experiences possible.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Aid the Lead Technical Designer in assessing and validating game features for technical feasibility
  • Help define and enforce best practices and guidelines within the design department
  • Work alongside the Lead Technical Designer and Engineering departments to identify design tools needs
  • Identify and improve workflows in order to increase iteration time with the design department
  • Prototype new gameplay features and provide guidance to the design team on how to use the features
  • Mentor the design team on all aspects of technical design to ensure that the gameplay content is both performant and correct
  • Act as a troubleshooter on the design team’s behalf to ensure a performant and bug free game

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We’re looking for a technical designer who possesses a strong understanding of process, workflow and tools who has experience in mentoring other designers. Someone with a proven ability to multitask and work gracefully under deadlines. An innovative thinker and a creative problem solver who would like to work in a fun and fast-paced environment. 

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in a design position with an emphasis on technical design
  • Shipped an open world game with knowledge of mission design/scripting and world building
  • Knowledge of both Visual Scripting suites (Kismet, Blueprints, etc.) and text scripting languages (lua a plus)
  • Experience working with proprietary game engine toolsets
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a relevant field

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

EMPLOYER
EMPLOYER — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.13.17]
Game Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.12.17]
Design Intern
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[02.10.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty: Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences, New York, United States
[02.10.17]
Open Rank Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Dynamic detection in Shadow Tactics
Humble matching up to $300k of sales for bundle benefiting ACLU
Valve explains why we'll never see the full history of Half-Life's development
Blog: 7 tips for budding narrative designers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image