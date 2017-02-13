Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2017 and hear how Firewatch 's unique dialog system works
Come to GDC 2017 and hear how Firewatch's unique dialog system works
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Programming, Design, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is just a couple of weeks away, and today organizers want to make sure you don't miss a great talk about a super-unique dialog system for games.

Campo Santo's Patrick Ewing is teaming up with Unity's William Armstrong to deliver a neat talk on "Do You Copy? Dialog Systems and Tools in 'Firewatch'." The pair will will discuss the logic, tools, and workflow behind the dialog system used on Firewatch, from its beginnings as an interrupt heavy bark system, to the long, restarting, conversations they shipped.

They will go over what worked and what didn't as they built the system and the game around each other. They will discuss what a data driven system needs to be able to handle as it grows in complexity and scale, and how to keep your tools running well without a team dedicated to them.

Make time to swing by, because you'll likely walk away with an understanding of the unique challenges of player-responsive dialog, as well as a framework for event driven data systems in general. You'll also be shown the advantages and downsides of web-based tool development, and be given concrete advice for building tools and systems together.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Rainmaker Entertainment
Rainmaker Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.14.17]
Tech Artist/Sr. Teach Artist
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.14.17]
Games Website Developer (#2346)
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Lead Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.13.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Feels like a different life': Arkane's Raphael Colantonio on going from Arx Fatalis to Prey
Is the Switch's HD Rumble feature a big deal for devs? Miyamoto thinks so
HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: vinylOS


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image