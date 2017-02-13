Come to GDC 2017 and hear how Firewatch 's unique dialog system works

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is just a couple of weeks away, and today organizers want to make sure you don't miss a great talk about a super-unique dialog system for games.

Campo Santo's Patrick Ewing is teaming up with Unity's William Armstrong to deliver a neat talk on "Do You Copy? Dialog Systems and Tools in 'Firewatch'." The pair will will discuss the logic, tools, and workflow behind the dialog system used on Firewatch, from its beginnings as an interrupt heavy bark system, to the long, restarting, conversations they shipped.

They will go over what worked and what didn't as they built the system and the game around each other. They will discuss what a data driven system needs to be able to handle as it grows in complexity and scale, and how to keep your tools running well without a team dedicated to them.

Make time to swing by, because you'll likely walk away with an understanding of the unique challenges of player-responsive dialog, as well as a framework for event driven data systems in general. You'll also be shown the advantages and downsides of web-based tool development, and be given concrete advice for building tools and systems together.

