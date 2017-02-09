Video: Disney Imagineering's approach to interactive environmental storytelling

The Walt Disney Imagineering engineers have spent decades figuring out how to build the most approachable, most engaging, and most intriguing interactive spaces that tell fun stories.

That's why at GDC Next 2013, Disney Imagineering's Jonathan Ackley and Chris Purvis took the stage to break down how the lessons they've learned about theme park design can inform game design in the virtual world.

It was a neat talk that drew on examples from both Disney attractions and Disney augmented-reality games.

Like video game developers, Imagineers deal with issues of artistic design, architectural storytelling, interactive narrative, massively multiplayer gameplay, adapting classic characters to the interactive world, and community building.

If you missed this talk in person back in 2013, good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

