February 13, 2017
Video: Disney Imagineering's approach to interactive environmental storytelling
February 13, 2017 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video, Vault

The Walt Disney Imagineering engineers have spent decades figuring out how to build the most approachable, most engaging, and most intriguing interactive spaces that tell fun stories. 

That's why at GDC Next 2013, Disney Imagineering's Jonathan Ackley and Chris Purvis took the stage to break down how the lessons they've learned about theme park design can inform game design in the virtual world.

It was a neat talk that drew on examples from both Disney attractions and Disney augmented-reality games.

Like video game developers, Imagineers deal with issues of artistic design, architectural storytelling, interactive narrative, massively multiplayer gameplay, adapting classic characters to the interactive world, and community building. 

If you missed this talk in person back in 2013, good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

