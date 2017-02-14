Tilt Brush named Best VR Experience at Lumiere Awards

Newsbrief: The Advanced Imaging Society and The VR Society honoured Tilt Brush at last night's Lumiere Awards in Hollywood, which aim to recognise "outstanding achievement in cutting edge content and technology."

Google's virtual reality painting application, which lets users create huge room-scale 3D artwork, was handed the prize for Best VR Experience.

Google Earth VR was also presented with the gong for VR in service of environmental enrichment, while Owlchemy Lab's much lauded Job Simulator was named the Best VR Game. You can find a full list of winners right here.