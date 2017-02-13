Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo announces a Zelda first for Breath of the Wild : paid DLC
Nintendo announces a Zelda first for Breath of the Wild: paid DLC
February 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has announced plans to release additional content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the form of two DLC packs scheduled to release this year that include an original story, an additional difficulty setting, and more.

While this isn’t the first time Nintendo has offered paid DLC for one of its flagship franchises— the Wii U’s Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. each saw their share—this marks the first time it has done so for a main, non-spinoff Legend of Zelda game.

For $19.99, Breath of the Wild players will be able to grab an expansion pass that grants access to both DLC packs when they release, as well as an instant in-game bonus that places three treasure chests into the game containing a Nintendo Switch shirt for Link and some other useful items.

The first pack, announced for the summer of 2017, includes a new “Trials of Challenge” cave, a new hard mode, and adds an additional map feature into the game. The second pack, coming during the holiday season, promises a new dungeon to explore, a new original story, and “additional challenges”. The two packs are a package deal, however; players won't be able to buy just one of the packs or even purchase them individually.

Nintendo hasn't said if this first round of DLC will be the only paid additional content coming to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the future, but this newfound shift to post-release support certainly is a fitting change for the expansively open-world Zelda game that already seems to be redefining the series.

Related Jobs

Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Lead Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Art Director
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale , California, United States
[02.13.17]
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Bob Bates' Thaumistry is an experiment in reviving text-based games
Disney drops YouTube star PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Martín Sebastián Wain's Doggy Tug of War
Lawsuit alleges Magic Leap workplace is 'misogynistic,' 'dysfunctional'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image