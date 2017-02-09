Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 14, 2017
The Strong Museum seeks to explore the impact women have had on game dev
February 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
A new initiative will see The Strong Museum diving deeper into the history of game development to explore how women have shaped the many different facets of the industry through an interactive exhibit due out next year.

This latest offering from The Strong Museum is another in a long series of collections, exhibits, and records that both extensively explore and preserve the history of game development, and will no doubt have something to offer for developers looking to better understand or draw inspiration from what women have contributed to the industry.

“Women have played major, if often underappreciated, roles in the development of both games and computing, the two streams of cultural and technological development that combined to produce the modern-day video game industry,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of The Strong's International Center for the History of Electronic Games.

“Women have indelibly shaped every aspect of the history of video games, and that story needs to be better documented and told.”

As outlined by Shannon Symonds, the associate curator leading the effort, the initiative seeks to highlight the ways women have impacted the video game industry, including through roles in design, production, manufacturing, marketing, consumption, and criticism.

The interactive exhibit and its companion online exhibit are expected to open in September 2018 and will build upon works assembled in the past, including collections surrounding Her Interactive, Sierra Online, and Atari. Until then, the museum’s Women in Games initiative is actively seeking to bolster its archive of relevant game development records

