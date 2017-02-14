Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Raw Fury aims to set up fund that helps devs pay Steam Direct fees
Raw Fury aims to set up fund that helps devs pay Steam Direct fees
February 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Indie-centric game publisher Raw Fury Games (Kingdom: New Lands [pictured], Kathy Rain) published a blog post today outlining its intent to try and help devs afford the fees involved with getting games onto Steam if/when Valve institutes a fee-based submission system.

This is notable because what Raw Fury is describing is less of a traditional publishing deal and more of a fund that replenishes itself when successful participants pay back the money they receive from Raw Fury.

It's a nice gesture, though still very much up in the air and dependent on what sort of fees are involved with the Steam Direct gating system Valve recently revealed it aims to institute later this year in place of Steam Greenlight.

"We’ve decided to try to financially support some developers that are doing amazing things but might struggle with Steam Direct if the fee ends up being on the expensive side like $1000 or above by paying the fee for them," reads the Raw Fury blog post.

"We wouldn’t ask for any stake in games we support in this way, we’d just pay the fee upfront and give the dev team a high five. If the game is successful enough we’d ask for the fee to be paid back BUT ONLY BECAUSE we’d use those same funds to continue this effort for other devs and restart the dev cycle of life. So, to begin this initiative, we’ll curate and limit the number of games we’ll support and see how this plays out."

To be clear, Valve has remained similarly vague about when/how it plans to implement Steam Direct, and what kind of fees it will charge, noting in a blog post last week that "we talked to several developers and studios about an appropriate fee, and they gave us a range of responses from as low as $100 to as high as $5,000. There are pros and cons at either end of the spectrum, so we’d like to gather more feedback before settling on a number."

In the days since, the game industry has provided buckets of feedback and devs around the world have shared their thoughts on what Steam Direct means to them and their work.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Senior VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Lighting Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.14.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[02.14.17]
Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Bob Bates' Thaumistry is an experiment in reviving text-based games
Devs weigh in on the accuracy and utility of Steam Spy
Nintendo announces a Zelda first for Breath of the Wild: paid DLC
Blog: Procedural level generation in Unity, part 2


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image