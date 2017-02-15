HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017

HTC plans to release a new mobile virtual reality headset to sit alongside its flagship device, the Vive.

Speaking to CNET, HTC chief financial officer, Chia-lin Chang, said the company has a "good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR."

Given HTC's commitment to bringing video games to the Vive (powered by SteamVR), the launch of a new device could grant devs access to an even larger audience -- namely those who can't afford to splash out on the company's high-end headset.

Serving up more details, Chang explained HTC's mobile headset will be compatible with its upcoming flagship phone, the U Ultra.

But don't go expecting HTC to chuck out something similar to Samsung's Gear VR, which essentially acts as an affordable holster for the company's powerful Galaxy smartphones.

"Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset," said Chang. "It'd be a different thing."

Although HTC is keeping the key details under wraps for the time being, Chang said the device will be launching in 2017.