Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017
HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017
February 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

HTC plans to release a new mobile virtual reality headset to sit alongside its flagship device, the Vive. 

Speaking to CNET, HTC chief financial officer, Chia-lin Chang, said the company has a "good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR." 

Given HTC's commitment to bringing video games to the Vive (powered by SteamVR), the launch of a new device could grant devs access to an even larger audience -- namely those who can't afford to splash out on the company's high-end headset. 

Serving up more details, Chang explained HTC's mobile headset will be compatible with its upcoming flagship phone, the U Ultra. 

But don't go expecting HTC to chuck out something similar to Samsung's Gear VR, which essentially acts as an affordable holster for the company's powerful Galaxy smartphones.

"Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset," said Chang. "It'd be a different thing."

Although HTC is keeping the key details under wraps for the time being, Chang said the device will be launching in 2017.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.15.17]
Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist - Destiny
Netmarble US, Inc.
Netmarble US, Inc. — Buena Park, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Marketing Manager
Rainmaker Entertainment
Rainmaker Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.14.17]
Tech Artist/Sr. Teach Artist
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.14.17]
Games Website Developer (#2346)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Feels like a different life': Arkane's Raphael Colantonio on going from Arx Fatalis to Prey
Road to the IGF: Student project FAR: Lone Sails
Bob Bates' Thaumistry is an experiment in reviving text-based games
Devs weigh in on the accuracy and utility of Steam Spy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image