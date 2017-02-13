Coming to GDC 2017? Play these charming indie games at the Mild Rumpus!

With the Game Developers Conference just weeks away, we're excited to announce that indie video game showcase collective Wild Rumpus is returning for GDC 2017 to welcome attendees as friends and celebrated guests in their 'Mild Rumpus' game lounge.

For years now, the Mild Rumpus has established itself as a small oasis amid the hustle and bustle of an exciting conference. This year the oasis returns as a comfortable grotto where GDC 2017 attendees can take a quick break from their action-packed GDC week.

Grotto-goers will also have the chance to check out a fresh, hand-picked selection of independent games, and they may even have the opportunity to see a live talk or performance from one of the games' talented designers.

For more details on the Mild Rumpus interactive space at GDC 2017 and its list of games, check out the official website or stop by the space itself on the ground floor of the West Hall of San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center during GDC itself.

This year, the following developers will be speaking at Mild Rumpus at 3pm Monday - Thursday: