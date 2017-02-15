Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2017
Chat with Riot Games producer Juliet Nuzzo today at 3PM EST
February 15, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Behind (almost) every designer, every artist, every programmer who comes up with a genius hack that pushes the game industry forward, there is a producer. A producer who’s probably managing timetables, keeping an eye on assigned tasks in Jira, and organizing daily scrums to keep the team on track. 

Now take what the average game producer has to deal with, and try to imagine what it’s like within the huge, huge infrastructure of Riot Games. If you’re curious about how producers are able to keep teams on task while working on League of Legends (we certainly are), Riot Games’ Juliet Nuzzo will be leading a set of production roundtables at this year’s Game Developers Conference. 

But if you can’t make it out to San Francisco, or just want to chat with Nuzzo in advance of the show, we’re going to be interviewing her at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you want tips on getting into game production, or just want to hear what life is like inside Riot Games, come join us in the chat! 

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

