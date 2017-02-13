Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Don't skip the Game Design Workshop at GDC 2017
Don't skip the Game Design Workshop at GDC 2017
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Heads up, GDC attendees: GDC 2017 organizers would like to give you a preview of the great sessions taking place during the two-day Game Design Workshop which will help kick off the conference later this month.

This is just one of the many Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, February 27th and 28th this year) and offer attendees the chance to study critical components of the game design craft.

GDC 2017 attendees are invited to attend the two-day workshop and take part in hands-on activities, group discussion, analysis and critique. Attendees will immerse themselves in the iterative process of refining a game design and discover design concepts that will help them think more clearly about their designs and make better games.

Featuring speakers like EA Motive design director Kim Swift, Riot Games senior R&D software engineer Marc Leblanc, Funomena CEO Robin Hunicke, and Ubisoft creative director Jason VandenBerghe, the workshop presents a formal approach to game design in which games are viewed as systems and analyzed in terms of their mechanics, dynamics and aesthetics.

Working in small groups, attendees will be given specific games to play and will analyze them in terms of aesthetic goals and models. Several different games will be explored and common game design themes will be identified as different groups share their results. For each game that they analyze, attendees will be presented with a concrete design exercise to undertake. An exercise might involve adding a new feature, accommodating a new goal or requirement, or fixing a design flaw.

These exercises will challenge attendees to analyze and identify the design principles at work in a game, and to think flexibly and creatively while working within design constraints. They will serve as a starting point for discussing how the iterative design applies to games in digital and non-digital media. In addition to these analysis-and-revision exercises, attendees will gain further practical experience working with these models through brief collaborative design projects, brainstorming sessions, critical analysis and discussion.

For more details on these and other sessions taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.14.17]
Games Website Developer (#2346)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.14.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.14.17]
Lighter
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.14.17]
Weapons Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Feels like a different life': Arkane's Raphael Colantonio on going from Arx Fatalis to Prey
Is the Switch's HD Rumble feature a big deal for devs? Miyamoto thinks so
Unreal Engine 4.15 update brings experimental Nintendo Switch support
HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image