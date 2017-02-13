Attend GDC 2017 and study how arcade culture has shaped eSports today

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is a place for game makers to learn from experts around the game industry, and today organizers are proud to announce a great talk from one of the veterans of the competitive fighting game scene.

Tom Cannon, cofounder of Radiant Entertainment and, before that, the long-running Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament, is coming to GDC 2017 later this month to deliver an eSports Day talk on "Arcade to eSports: How Your Competitive Game Influences Player Culture and Values."

Cannon is intimately familiar with all sides of this subject, being both a key player in the competitive fighting game community and a game developer with experience working on competitive games. In his talk he'll examine how the format of the arcade influenced the competitive culture of fighting game players, and why this culture endures today.

Using fighting games and Evo as a case-study, Cannon aims to examine how the form of the public arcade machine shaped the player culture of the fighting game community. Attendees will benefit from his unique perspective, and learn how the rules and format of an eSport can influence what players value from their sport and from each other. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

