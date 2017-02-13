Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon taps John Smedley to lead new San Diego game studio
Amazon taps John Smedley to lead new San Diego game studio
February 15, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 15, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Newsbrief: Amazon Game Studios has set up shop in San Diego with the formation of an all-new studio and team, set to be headed up by former Daybreak CEO and MMO pioneer John Smedley. 

Smedley has worked on games like Star Wars: Galaxies and H1Z1, but is no doubt best known for his decades of work with Sony Online Entertainment and for his part in the creation of Everquest. After leaving SOE in 2015, he founded Pixelmage Games and started work on the 2D action RPG Hero’s Song.

Going forward, Smedley is leading the San Diego team on an unannounced project set to take advantage of the AWS Cloud and Twitch integration features offered within Amazon’s own game engine, Lumberyard. 

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.15.17]
Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist - Destiny
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Art Director
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale , California, United States
[02.13.17]
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.13.17]
Senior Producer, Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Feels like a different life': Arkane's Raphael Colantonio on going from Arx Fatalis to Prey
Is the Switch's HD Rumble feature a big deal for devs? Miyamoto thinks so
Unreal Engine 4.15 update brings experimental Nintendo Switch support
HTC to release mobile virtual reality headset in 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image