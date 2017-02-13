Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Vicarious Visions is hiring a Senior Weapon Artist
Get a job: Vicarious Visions is hiring a Senior Weapon Artist
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
February 15, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist, Vicarious Visions

Location: Albany, New York

We’re looking for talented people to create art for the Destiny universe.
 
TLDR: Can you make kick-ass Weapons and Vehicles that shoot SPACE BULLETS for the Destiny universe?!? Apply!

Overview
As a Senior Weapon and Hard Surface Artist you will be working with a team other crazy artists to make the vast array of things players get to shoot, swing, and drive - in the expanding Destiny universe.
 
In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe.   We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.
 
We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award-winning Destiny universe.
 
Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.  We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.
 
We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.
 
Your Guardian will be Responsible for:

  • Be fully self-sufficient to make brand new Weapons, Ships, and other Hard Surface thingamajiggies for Destiny 
  • Help the Art Team Lead in guiding the team to create a massive quantity of high quality art assets
  • Work with the Art Director and Art Team Lead to meet and set quality benchmarks
  • Have a good working knowledge of PBR materials (not the beer – though that is a plus with some of the team)
  • Be proactive in communicating with different specialists – concept artists, animators, riggers, FX artists, designers, graphics programmers – all various people who depend on you, and you depend upon to get the best work in game

The skills we’re looking for in order to level up your Guardian:

  • Experience in the game industry, or other relevant experience making weapons
  • Expert knowledge of at least one tool of high poly modelling/sculpting (zbrush, mudbox, 3d Coat, etc.). Working knowledge of others
  • Expert knowledge of at least one tool of low poly modelling (3dsMax, Maya, Modo, etc.) 
  • Expert knowledge of at least one tool of PBR texturing (Substance Painter, Photoshop, BodyPaint, etc.). Working knowledge of others
  • Expert knowledge of at least one bit of trivia you will bore everyone around you with at any opportunity. Working knowledge of others
  • Have a natural desire to learn new pipelines, tools, and technologies
  • Have shipped games on PS4, XboxOne, PC
     

You’ll really get noticed with these upgrades to your Light Level:

  • Able to do your own 2d concepting 
  • A deep knowledge of how guns or vehicles work
  • A desire to constantly improve yourself
  • A love of the Science-Fiction genre, and the Destiny universe specifically
  • Appreciated at least one of the attempts at humor in this job posting  

Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Netmarble US, Inc.
Netmarble US, Inc. — Buena Park, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Marketing Manager
Rainmaker Entertainment
Rainmaker Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.14.17]
Tech Artist/Sr. Teach Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Senior VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[02.14.17]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Feels like a different life': Arkane's Raphael Colantonio on going from Arx Fatalis to Prey
Sony discontinues PlayStation Now on PS3, Vita, and most other devices
How Blizzard 'sold gold' in World of Warcraft without ruining the game
Amazon taps John Smedley to lead new San Diego game studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image