Watch top devs discuss video game storytelling in new vid series

Heads up, game devs: you can now watch a free ten-part video series that features notable folks from around the industry ruminating on the art and science of storytelling in games, courtesy of the Acamedy of Interactive Arts & Science and Wonderstruck Entertainment.

The whole series, titled "The Game Makers: Inside Story," is free to watch right now on YouTube (we've taken the liberty of embedding the first video above) and covers a broad enough range to interest most folks working in games today, even if you aren't directly involved with narrative design.

Episodes are roughly 8-12 minutes apiece, and zero in on a specific aspect of video game storytelling by cutting together clips of interviews from game makers like Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear series), Jenova Chen (Flower, Journey), Mary DeMarle (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) and Kiki Wolfkill (Halo series.)

The whole thing is well worth a watch, and you can find it over on the AIAS' YouTube channel.