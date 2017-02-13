Don't miss all the great VR-focused sessions and events at GDC 2017!

Heads up, Game Developers Conference attendees: there's a plethora of neat VR-focused sessions and events to check out at the show, as part of both VRDC @ GDC and GDC 2017 proper.

Today, conference organizers want to offer a quick refresher for VR aficionados attending GDC later this month. The conference itself runs February 27th through March 3rd, and throughout the show there will be a bumper crop of 50 sessions focused on VR games and tech that are taking place at GDC 2017 and thus still accessible to the majority of GDC passholders.

Attendees who also have a (now sold out) VRDC pass will also be able to attend the special two-day VRDC @ GDC, which takes place February 27th and 28th and affords unique opportunities for you to learn how to create amazing, immersive VR and AR experiences for games as well as entertainment of all kinds–including films, travel, retail, fitness, product design, journalism, and sports entertainment.

And while you're attending VRDC you'll find a plethora of tabletop exhibits conveniently located nearby where you can see the latest VR/AR technologies from cutting-edge companies like Microsoft, Leap Motion, Idealens, the Khronos Group, and more!

Plus, you won't want to miss the special VRDC @ GDC Mixer, which is being sponsored by Hypereal and will take place Monday, February 27th at 6:30 PM on the second floor of Moscone West!

In terms of talks, VRDC @ GDC sessions are organized into two tracks: one focused on Game VR/AR and the other on Entertainment VR/AR. Each track is packd with high-quality sessions, so don't ignore either! For example, as part of VRDC @ GDC 2017's Game VR/AR track of talks, game trailer wizard Kert Gartner and Northway Games' Colin Northway will be delivering a great talk on "Creating Mixed Reality Trailers and Livestreams."

Come to this talk and you'll learn how Gartner and Northway created the mixed reality livestreams and trailers for Fantastic Contraption, as well as how they solved many VR specific post-production problems along the way.

And for a taste of what you'll find on the other track, look no farther than HBO's Colin Foran and his Entertainment track talk a talk about "WestworldVR: Combining Linear and Interactive Content to Tell Character Centric Stories."

As part of an R&D effort, HBO created "Westworld: A Delos Experience", a room-scale VR installation that tells a coherent, character centric story using several new technologies. Combining realtime rendering, 360 video, interactive props and a physical set buildout staffed with actors, the piece represents a strong statement of intent to embrace new storytelling methods.

During VRDC @ GDC 2017, Foran will deconstruct its general production, and the problem-solving strategies the team used to marry traditional linear content production with rapid design iteration. It promises to be a fascinating talk, especially for anyone interested in VR experience development -- so don't miss it!

For more details on these and other sessions taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas