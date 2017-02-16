Report: Bubble Mania creator Storm8 hit with layoffs

California-based mobile outfit Storm8, developer and publisher of over 45 titles including Bubble Mania and Monopoly Bingo, has reportedly been hit with layoffs.

Although the news hasn't been confirmed by the studio, a number of developers -- some of whom say they've been directly affected -- have tweeted about "massive" job cuts.

Founded in 2009 by former Zynga designer, Garrett J. Remes and a group of Facebook engineers, Storm8 currently pulls in over 50 million monthly active users, and has rolled out games in over 155 countries.

We've reached out to the studio to verify the news.