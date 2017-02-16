Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 16, 2017
Starbreeze will begin mass producing its StarVR headset later this year
February 16, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Starbreeze, the parent company of Payday 2 developer Overkill Software, will begin mass producing its own StarVR virtual reality headset later this year. 

It means there might soon be another big name competitor in the consumer VR hardware space, which is currently dominated by the likes of HTC, Oculus, and Samsung. 

Tech giant Acer will work wth Starbreeze to design, manufacture, promote, market, and eventually sell the headset when it hits shelves. 

The device itself is supported by Valve's OpenVR SDK and was announced all the way back in June 2015. Starbreeze plans to roll out approximately two more development iterations during this year, and says the third iteration could include eye tracking tech. 

"While we have not yet started shipping larger volumes of StarVR, the current interest from multiple markets and from prominent brands and business sets us up well for the mass production phase beginning later in 2017," explained the company in its recent financial report

"Durability, field of view, hygiene, resolution, refresh rates and weight are all key aspects that we improve constantly and according to plan. We aim to make the development of StarVR and sales of VR content a significant business for us down the line."

