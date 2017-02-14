Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 17, 2017
At GDC 2017, Sony digs into how to design games for the PSVR Aim controller
At GDC 2017, Sony digs into how to design games for the PSVR Aim controller
February 17, 2017 | By Staff
February 17, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, GDC

Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference want to quickly let you know about another great VR-focused talk taking place at the show, a Sony-sponsored breakdown of how you can design VR games to encourage greater "presence" using PlayStation VR's Aim controller.

In their panel on "Increasing VR Presence: From Believable Character Behaviors to Developing with the New PlayStation VR Aim Controller", Sony staffers Richard Marks and Tom Bruckbock will join Impulse Gear (developers of the VR game Farpoint) cofounders Seth Luisi and Greg Koreman to dive into the world of VR game development utilizing the PS VR Aim Controller.

Together the panel will explore VR "presence" and discuss a couple of areas that can have great impacts on it. The technical details of the PSVR Aim controller and its advantages will be shared with the audience. Also, the Farpoint devs will provide their first-hand knowledge and experience of what it takes to develop a game for the Aim Controller, challenges they faced and opportunities opened up.

Plus, Richard Marks -- who currently serves as head of the PlayStation Magic Lab at Sony Interactive Entertainment America -- will discuss the importance of spatially realistic character behaviors and explore ways that it can further increase presence in the VR world. So make time to check it out!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, which runs February 27th through March 3rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

