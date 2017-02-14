Get cutting-edge graphics tips from Nvidia, Ubisoft and more at GDC 2017

The folks organizing GDC 2017 are giving you an early look today at the scope and ambitions of the Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial Day that will help launch the conference later this month.

It's just one of the many Bootcamps and Tutorials that take place during the first two days of GDC (this year, that's Monday, February 27th and Tuesday, February 28th) and offer attendees the chance to dive deep and explore focused topics like level design, art direction and storytelling fundamentals.

Brought to you with the collaboration of the industry's leading hardware and software vendors, the day-long Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial provides an in-depth look at how DirectX technologies can be applied to creating cutting-edge PC game graphics.

To give you an idea of what we mean by that, here's an early look at just a sampling of the sessions and speakers that will comprise the Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial at GDC 2017, which kicks off at 10 AM on Monday, February 27th.

"D3D12 and Vulkan Done Right" & "Wave Programming in D3D12 and Vulkan"

In "D3D12 and Vulkan Done Right" Gareth Thomas (AMD) will discuss how with great power comes great responsibility and it is down to the game developer to feed the GPU correctly on explicit APIs. This talk focuses on key areas which AMD and NVIDIA have both found to require careful consideration.

And in "Wave Programming in D3D12 and Vulkan" David Lively (AMD) and Holger Gruen (NVIDIA) will provide background on the new SIMD-level programming constructs supported in D3D and Vulkan. This talk will provide insight on managing portability given variations of SIMD-width between vendors, and diving into some practical cases for shader optimization.

How to Thrive on the Bleeding Edge Whilst Avoiding Death by 1,000 Paper Cuts

A DirectX 12 development story told by Jurjen Katsman CEO of Nixxes, PC developers of AAA games 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' and 'Rise of the Tomb Raider'. During this talk, Jurjen will share the expectations set, challenges faced and lessons learned by his teams during their vast experience with DirectX 12 development.

Moving to DirectX 12: Lessons Learned

Delivered by Ubisoft Montreal 3D programmer Tiago Rodrigues, this talk will cover the high- and low-level changes that had to be made in the engine to make it a better fit for DirectX 12 API. This session is about the architectural changes that had to be made, and will share an experience in achieving the speed-of-light performance of the engine with the aid of DirectX 12.

For more details on these and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

