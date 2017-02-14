Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Watch these 10 devs compete to pitch their game the best at GDC 2017
February 17, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is weeks away, so today show organizers want to let you know about the courageous developers who will be participating in the popular GDC Pitch event at GDC Play this year.

The perennially popular GDC Play will once again showcase some of the most interesting emerging/independent developers and their games, and the GDC Pitch event will help select GDC Play exhibitors hone their pitching skills in front of a panel of expert judges -- as well as a live audience! 

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 1st and 2nd, during GDC 2017. 

10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2018.

Without further ado, here's the list of teams selected to take part in GDC Pitch at GDC 2017!

Wednesday, March 1st - 12:30 to 1:30 PM

  • AirConsole by N-Dream (Switzerland)
  • Oniri Islands: Children of the River by Tourmaline (Switzerland)
  • Pet Petters by Seepia Games (Finland)
  • Preta : Vendetta Rising by ILLION Corp. (Korea)
  • SwapBots by SwapBots (England)

Thursday, March 2nd - 12:45 to 1:45 PM

  • The Last Sky by Little Guy Games (Canada)
  • Degrees of Separation by Moondrop (Norway)
  • Hacktag by Piece of Cake Studios (France)
  • Mutant Football League by Digital Dreams Entertainment (USA)
  • Dual Universe by Novaquark (France)

As you can see, each of these events is expected to run about an hour and will take place at the Career Center Theater in the North Hall of San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center. They'll be evaluated by the following panel of expert judges:

  • Joel Breton (HTC Vive)
  • Paul Hanraets (Gambitious)
  • Keith Katz (Execution Labs)
  • Gordon Van Dyke (Raw Fury Games)
  • Sunny Dhillon (Signia Venture Partners)
  • Harley Homewood (Team17)

It promises to be an engaging high-energy competition, so as you're planning out your conference schedule via the online GDC 2017 Session Scheduler consider leaving time to swing by and check it out!

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

