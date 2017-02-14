Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 20, 2017
Learn level design tricks from an Arkane designer at GDC 2017!
February 20, 2017 | By Staff
The 2017 Game Developers Conference is one week away, and today organizers are proud to highlight a great talk taking place at the show that digs into a bunch of intriguing issues in level design for contemporary games.

Arkane's own Steve Lee, a level designer on Dishonored 2, will be speaking on "An Approach to Holistic Level Design" as part of the GDC 2017 Level Design Workshop.

His talk is all about advocating a holistic approach to level design where LDs not only think about many aspects of the player's experience (primarily gameplay, presentation and story), but focus specifically on how all of these things work together. It will draw on the Lee's experience as an LD on games like Dishonored 2 and BioShock Infinite, and the design values of the immersive sim genre in general.

He will also highlight and discuss several key ideas that emerge specifically from the relationships between the output of different disciplines, such as affordances, intentionality, world building and (in the context of these kinds of games) interactive storytelling.

It promises to be fantastic, so keep it in mind as you make your plans for the show! For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

