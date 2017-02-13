Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fig kicks off $500k funding initiative aimed at late-stage game dev woes
Fig kicks off $500k funding initiative aimed at late-stage game dev woes
February 16, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 16, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The crowdfunding company Fig has announced a new initiative focused on offering additional support to games successfully funded on the platform.

Through the Fig Finishing Fund, the company has set aside $500,000 to help developers cover the costs of localization, marketing, final polishing efforts, and the potential costs of launching on a platform like Steam Direct.

The fund is up and running as of today, and will continue through the rest of 2017.

Developers are guaranteed at least $20,000 in additional, Fig-provided funding if their crowdfunding campaign is both successful and manages to attract 1,000 or more total backers.

Fig hopes this additional financial infusion will help indie games tackle some of the late-stage development hurdles, like distribution and visibility, that it says can stand in the way of a successful game launch.

The company has encouraged interested developers to reach out to Fig founder and CEO Justin Bailey via email at justin@fig.co for more information.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — Santa Clara, California, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Game Programmer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Hard Surfaces Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing boss fights from the bad guy's POV in Nefarious
Fig kicks off $500k funding initiative aimed at late-stage game dev woes
An AI watchdog could be the solution to Counter-Strike's cheater problem
Road to the IGF: Student project Un Pas Fragile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image