Fig kicks off $500k funding initiative aimed at late-stage game dev woes

Newsbrief: The crowdfunding company Fig has announced a new initiative focused on offering additional support to games successfully funded on the platform.

Through the Fig Finishing Fund, the company has set aside $500,000 to help developers cover the costs of localization, marketing, final polishing efforts, and the potential costs of launching on a platform like Steam Direct.

The fund is up and running as of today, and will continue through the rest of 2017.

Developers are guaranteed at least $20,000 in additional, Fig-provided funding if their crowdfunding campaign is both successful and manages to attract 1,000 or more total backers.

Fig hopes this additional financial infusion will help indie games tackle some of the late-stage development hurdles, like distribution and visibility, that it says can stand in the way of a successful game launch.

The company has encouraged interested developers to reach out to Fig founder and CEO Justin Bailey via email at justin@fig.co for more information.