February 16, 2017
Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Senior Game Programmer
Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Senior Game Programmer
February 16, 2017 | By Staff
February 16, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Game Programmer, Cold Iron Studios

Location: Santa Clara, California

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in Santa Clara, California. We're a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console. We decided to start Cold Iron in 2015 so we could create games we want to play, while building a team of developers we love working with.

Cold Iron is looking for a Senior Game Programmer to join our growing game development team in the SF Bay Area in California. Reporting to the CTO, the Senior Game Programmer will be joining our team in developing a new project in Unreal Engine 4. The ideal candidate has a history in a senior or lead role. The candidate will help with architecture, implementation of systems, and help guide other engineers in the development of the game. This role is responsible for designing, writing, and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability.

Responsibilities:

  • Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++
  • Independently design, schedule, and implement features that meet the requirements art, design, and animation teams
  • Communicating effectively with all disciplines and departments
  • Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code
  • Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4
  • Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs
  • Mentor less-experienced developers on specific tasking as needed

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of C++ experience, games industry experience preferred, but not strictly required
  • Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game
  • Work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills
  • Effectively and quickly build relationships and establish trust, respect, competence, and confidence with the whole team.
  • Preference to applicants with experience in:
  • Unreal engine (ideally UE4)
  • Various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)
  • The games industry (ideally developing shooters)
  • Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, and data transformation

Education:

  • Bachelor's degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degree
  • Or equivalent industry experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

