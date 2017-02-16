Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 16, 2017
Devs laid off from Wooga's Black Anvil join Snowprint, launch new Berlin studio
February 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Remember late last year, when German game company Wooga shut down its internal studio Black Anvil Games?

It looks like a number of the devs who were working there, including studio head Wilhelm Oesterberg, are opening a new studio in Berlin under the aegis of Swedish game company Snowprint Studios.

It's a nice bit of news for the eight founding team members of Snowprint's new Berlin studio, which will work in concert with the folks at Snowprint's HQ in Stockholm as the company expands its slate of projects in development from one to two. 

Snowprint has yet to release any games, having been founded in 2015 with an eye towards producing what it calls "mid-core" free-to-play games for mobile devices. Of course, Wooga founded Black Anvil in early 2016 to make "midcore strategy games," which may help explain why Snowprint snapped up some of the former Black Anvil devs.

