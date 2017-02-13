Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Improving our games through subversive diversity
February 16, 2017 | By Staff
February 16, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Serious, Design, Video, Vault

So you'd like to improve the diversity of people, places and experiences represented in games -- starting with your own. How do you do it right?

That's exactly what game devs Catt Small and Shawn Alexander Allen dug into in their recent talk at the GDC 2016 Independent Games Summit.  

It was a great talk, because the pair teamed up to share best practices on creating intersectional diversity in video game casts, and what creative challenges developers need to overcome to create a more inclusive space for players from all walks of life. They shared concrete examples of how you can do it well, and broke down some of the benefits that come from making an effort to create more diverse games.

The talk was well worth watching, and if you missed it in person, no worries: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.16.17]
Senior Technical Designer (World) - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.16.17]
Designer (World) - Destiny
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.15.17]
Lead Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing boss fights from the bad guy's POV in Nefarious
Fig kicks off $500k funding initiative aimed at late-stage game dev woes
An AI watchdog could be the solution to Counter-Strike's cheater problem
Road to the IGF: Student project Un Pas Fragile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image