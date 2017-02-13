Video: Improving our games through subversive diversity

So you'd like to improve the diversity of people, places and experiences represented in games -- starting with your own. How do you do it right?

That's exactly what game devs Catt Small and Shawn Alexander Allen dug into in their recent talk at the GDC 2016 Independent Games Summit.

It was a great talk, because the pair teamed up to share best practices on creating intersectional diversity in video game casts, and what creative challenges developers need to overcome to create a more inclusive space for players from all walks of life. They shared concrete examples of how you can do it well, and broke down some of the benefits that come from making an effort to create more diverse games.

The talk was well worth watching, and if you missed it in person, no worries: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

