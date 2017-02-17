Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Keywords drops $1.49M on visual effects studio, Spov
February 17, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Video game tech service provider Keywords Studios has acquired visual effects and graphics outfit Spov for £1.2 million ($1.49 million). 

The all-cash deal will see the London-based digital art studio, which has worked on a number of big-name titles like The Division, Watch Dogs, and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, join the art service line at Keywords. 

"We are thrilled to have Spov's team of talented creative professionals join the art service line at Keywords Studios. Their skills and experience will enhance our ability to provide a broader range of services to our clients," said Keyword's global art service line director, Fred Stockton. 

This acquisition is the latest in a long line of purchases made by Keywords, with the company keen to cement its position as the 'game service' market leader. 

Over the past two years the firm has picked up play testing research group, Player Research; game art studio, Liquid; Chinese art provider, Mindwalk; and visual development studio, Volta.

