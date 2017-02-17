Ask Mafia III's Harrison Pink about writing great characters at 3PM EST

Getting players to care about game narrative can be tricky business, but generally a vibrant, charismatic cast of characters can help them form a strong attachment that will keep them coming back for more. Or at least, that’s what Mafia III designer Harrison Pink will be arguing at his upcoming GDC session anyway.

Pink, whose work also includes Tales from the Borderlands and the first two seasons of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, will also be chatting with us at 3PM EST about his upcoming session, and other lessons he’s learned telling stories through video games as we replay the first episode of Tales from the Borderlands.

If you have questions about any of the games he’s worked on, or want to know the design process behind some of the games he’s worked on, be sure to join us in the chat to have those questions answered during the show.

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.