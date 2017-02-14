These are your 'Best In Play' winners for GDC Play 2017!

Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference have announced the eight winners of the Best in Play award program for exhibitors in the three-day GDC Play 2017 event, which allows emerging developers to show their games at GDC.



This is a big deal bcause as part of the Best in Play award program, all GDC Play exhibitors were judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers. All Best in Play award winners (listed below) will receive 2 All Access Passes to the 2018 Game Developers Conference.



Winners for Best in Play will also receive special 'Best In Play' designations they can attach to their table at GDC 2017, where their games will be playable by all GDC attendees. And of course if you're a GDC All-Access Pass holder, you can directly contact all GDC Play exhibitors via the GDC Play Matchmaking Software.

All of these games will be available to play in the GDC Play onsite exhibit this year at GDC Play 2017. The GDC Play exhibit will be open Wednesday through Friday, March 1st through 3rd, and will occupy a prominent spot in the Moscone Convention Center.

Best In Play 2017 Winners

Auto Age: Standoff - Phantom Compass

Dual Universe - NOVAQUARK

Riverbond - Cococucumber

Beholder - Alawar Entertainment

Far: Lone Sails - Mr. Whale's Game Service

The Frostrune - Grimnir AS

World to the West - Rain Games

Little Lords of Twilight - Bkom Studios

Honorable Mentions for 2017

Battlecursed - Codex Worlds Corporation

Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? - Daylight Studios

Airheart: Tides of Broken Wings - Blindflug Studios AG

Niche - Team Niche

Oniri Islands - Tourmaline

Klang - Tinimations

Break A Leg - Apelab

Splash Blast Panic - Team KwaKwa

So as you're planning out your conference schedule via the online GDC 2017 Session Scheduler consider making some time to drop by and check these winners out!

For more information on GDC 2017, which is taking place February 27th through March 3rd in San Francisco, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas