Square Enix opens new Tokyo studio to develop narrative-driven RPGs

Final Fantasy developer Square Enix has cut the ribbon on a new Tokyo studio that'll be working on original, narrative-driven RPGs.

The new opening, dubbed Studio Istolia, will be led by veteran producer Hideo Baba, who has over 18 years of experience under his belt.

Baba is well-known for his work at Namco Bandai, where he was heavily involved with the development of the Tales of series.

Under his guidance, Istolia will look to create brand new properties in partnership with existing Square Enix studios, the first of which will be 'Project Prelude Rune.'

Details on the upcoming game are scant, but a press release says it will be a fantasy RPG "unfolding across a vast land teeming with life."