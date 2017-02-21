Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Square Enix opens new Tokyo studio to develop narrative-driven RPGs
Square Enix opens new Tokyo studio to develop narrative-driven RPGs
February 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Final Fantasy developer Square Enix has cut the ribbon on a new Tokyo studio that'll be working on original, narrative-driven RPGs. 

The new opening, dubbed Studio Istolia, will be led by veteran producer Hideo Baba, who has over 18 years of experience under his belt. 

Baba is well-known for his work at Namco Bandai, where he was heavily involved with the development of the Tales of series.

Under his guidance, Istolia will look to create brand new properties in partnership with existing Square Enix studios, the first of which will be 'Project Prelude Rune.' 

Details on the upcoming game are scant, but a press release says it will be a fantasy RPG "unfolding across a vast land teeming with life."

Related Jobs

Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.21.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale , California, United States
[02.20.17]
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.17]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.17]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making Psychonauts humor work in VR -- without making people sick
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Schadenfreude
Square Enix opens new Tokyo studio to develop narrative-driven RPGs
Blog: What Steam Direct might mean for us indie developers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image