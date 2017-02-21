Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 21, 2017
Humble Freedom Bundle raises $6.43M in support of human rights
February 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Humble's 'Freedom Bundle,' which served up a huge smorgasbord of games and digital goods, has raised $6.43 million from 201,423 purchases.

The bundle was put together in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders. 

Every single penny raised will be donated to those institutions, while Humble will also make good on its pledge to match overall contributions up to $300,000. 

The Freedom Bundle gave buyers the chance to get their hands on over $600 worth of digital goods for just $30, and included popular games such as Stardew Valley, Song of the Deep, and The Witness.

Given the fact that all proceeds are being given away, it's likely every developer involved with the promotion refused to take a cut of the sales, instead choosing to fully support the work being done by the ACLU, IRC, and DWB.

"We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all," said Humble upon launching the offer.

"We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in defense of justice, human rights, and civil rights."

