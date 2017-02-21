Newsbrief: Uncharted 4 took home the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing at this year's U.S. Writer's Guild Awards.

The latest instalment in Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed action series was written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr, Tom Bizzell, and Ryan James.

The game beat out other heavy-hitters like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Far Cry Primal, and MR. ROBOT 1.51exfiltratiOn to walkaway with the statue.

You can find a full list of winners, including those from outside the realm of video games, over on the official Writer's Guild website.