Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Writer's Guild of America honors Uncharted 4 at 2017 awards
Writer's Guild of America honors Uncharted 4 at 2017 awards
February 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art

Newsbrief: Uncharted 4 took home the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing at this year's U.S. Writer's Guild Awards. 

The latest instalment in Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed action series was written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr, Tom Bizzell, and Ryan James. 

The game beat out other heavy-hitters like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Far Cry Primal, and MR. ROBOT 1.51exfiltratiOn to walkaway with the statue.

You can find a full list of winners, including those from outside the realm of video games, over on the official Writer's Guild website.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.20.17]
Character TD
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[02.20.17]
Mobile Games - Leads QA Analyst
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[02.20.17]
Mobile Games - Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making Psychonauts humor work in VR -- without making people sick
Blog: How to pitch your game effectively
Writer's Guild of America honors Uncharted 4 at 2017 awards
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Schadenfreude


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image