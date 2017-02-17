Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At GDC 2017, get expert tips on improving your game's user experience
At GDC 2017, get expert tips on improving your game's user experience
February 22, 2017 | By Staff
February 22, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production, GDC

With less than a week to go until the 2017 Game Developers Conference, show organizers want to quickly make sure you don't miss out on a neat panel discussion taking place during the conference's special UX Summit.

In a panel on "Playing the Middle: Balancing Trust, Creativity, and Business in the Science of Experience", a panel of veteran game devs from across the industry will have a boisterous discussion about the effects of data, creativity, and development constraints on the user experience in games.

It promises to be a great talk, because the panelists include Ian Livingston (Senior User Experience Researcher, Electronic Arts), Corey May (Senior Narrative Director, 2K Games), Jonathan Dankoff (User Research Manager, WB Games Montreal), Alex Hutchinson (Creative Director, Ubisoft) and Chris Lang (Senior Producer, Bungie.)

Together they'll tackle several topics, including: the role of data in the creative process, the focus of UX at different organizational levels, the importance of trust in the UX research process, and how developers still end up crafting bad player experiences! So attend this talk, join the discussion, and learn all the ways that UX permeates the industry.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, which runs February 27th through March 3rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.22.17]
Producer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.22.17]
Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist - Destiny
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.21.17]
Art Director
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale , California, United States
[02.20.17]
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing an engaging and intuitive crafting system for Astroneer
Road to the IGF: David Kanaga's Oikospiel, Book I
Blog: Navigating the regulatory landscape in the Chinese video game market
Making Psychonauts humor work in VR -- without making people sick


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image