Watch the trailer for the 2017 Independent Games Festival Awards!

The finalists have been revealed for the Independent Games Festival's esteemed 19th annual awards, which honor the most influential, innovate and acclaimed projects in independent game development -- and now you can catch a glimpse of some of the finalists, along with their award-nominated games!

In advance of the awards ceremony next week, a very special trailer for the 19th annual IGF awards has been published on the official GDC YouTube channel that you should definitely check out.

It's short and sweet, featuring charming finalists introducing their games (along with gameplay clips) as well as a special invitation to the awards ceremony from the host herself.

The ceremony, which takes place next Wednesday, March 1st during the Game Developers Conference, will of course be hosted by Nina Freeman, the game designer of the acclaimed 2016 IGF Nuovo Award-winning title, Cibele. The IGF Awards will immediately precede the Game Developers Choice Awards, which recognizes the best games of the year across all sections of video game development.

Winners of the IGF Awards will also receive over $50,000 of prizes in various categories, including the $30,000 Seumas McNally Grand Prize. Both the IGF Awards and the Game Developers Choice Award ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2017 pass-holders and will be livestreamed on the GDC’s official Twitch channel. You can find further details about this year's IGF finalists and the Festival itself on the official IGF website.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra, IGF and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas