February 21, 2017
Nintendo Switch dev kits could run as low as $440
Nintendo Switch dev kits could run as low as $440
February 21, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 21, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Nintendo has loosely detailed what the process of creating Switch games will look like for indie developers. At the Game Creators Conference in Osaka, Japan this past weekend, a Nintendo representative spoke briefly on the company's plans for third-party and indie support.

According to a translation of the original GamesIndustry.biz Japan report, the process of bringing a game to the Switch will ultimately be similar how developers have previously used the Nintendo Developer Portal for Wii U or 3DS, though exactly where those similarities lie have yet to be discussed.

Furthermore, Nintendo disclosed that actual Nintendo Switch development consoles will be priced at “about 50,000 yen”. If this price stands, that means that developers will be able to grab a dev kit for roughly $440, which is just around $140 more than the system’s retail price.

