Get a job: Big Huge Games is hiring a Senior Gameplay Engineer

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Big Huge Games is looking for a talented and experienced Gameplay Engineer to join our accomplished game development team. You will be part of a highly skilled and innovative group that is responsible for creating world-class mobile games, focusing on game client development. We’re looking for candidates who combine strong programming skills with a passion for games, and the ability to work well with others. Your input and technical abilities will help contribute to our long-term development and direction.

You will be working closely with gameplay, server and tool programmers, as well as other disciplines including Art, Design, Production, QA and Analytics. Your work will involve implementing new game features in an efficient, robust and scalable manner, as well as bug fixing and optimizing code for our target platforms. We want engineers that live and breathe code, yet can still operate and communicate effectively in a highly interactive environment.

Responsibilities:

Develop high-quality game features for mobile platforms, by gathering requirements, designing solutions, implementing robust code, testing and debugging.

Create efficient, scalable, optimized code while working with 3rd party libraries and tools.

Understand, conform and optimize for the memory and performance limitations of target hardware.

Participate in group collaboration and utilize engineering best practices, such as code reviews.

Work with all departments to ensure the best systems and tools to make our teams efficient and our games great.

Preferred Skills and Qualifications:

Source control system knowledge, including git and/or Perforce.

Strong knowledge of C#, C++.

Excellent team and interpersonal skills a must.

Unity3D Engine expertise.

Mobile development (iOS/Android).

Game industry experience, shipped previous cross-platform titles.

Familiarity with 2D games, especially mobile and free to play.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent engineering track.

Ability to quickly understand existing code and enhance/extend an existing architecture.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code.

Experience developing in and supporting all stages of the development lifecycle.

Ability to architect systems from scratch.

A passion for hands-on game development with a focus on attention to detail.

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, the team at Big Huge Games is heir to a rich tradition of quality game development stretching back more than two decades.

Our goals are simple: make great games, have a great place to come to work everyday, and live up to the motto “you gotta have fun to make fun.” Potential applicants should check out DomiNations on iOS or Android.

Interested? Apply now.

