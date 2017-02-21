Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 21, 2017
February 21, 2017
February 21, 2017
Obituary: Alan Stone, Nintendo of America cofounder and onetime Sega CEO
February 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Console/PC

Gamasutra has learned that game industry veteran Alan 'Al' Stone passed away on Friday due to cancer.

Stone was a game industry veteran, best known as one of the cofounders of Nintendo of America in 1981. He was an integral part of Nintendo's early efforts to distribute its coin-op games in America, among them Radar Scope and Donkey Kong.

By 1994 Stone had left Nintendo and joined Sega, where he served as president and CEO of Sega Enterprises for a decade. After leaving Sega he continued to serve in executive positions at game- and tech-focused companies around the California Bay Area, most recently as a board member and chief operating officer of Nanotech Media. 

In 2013 he was the subject of a brief video interview that highlighted his role at Nanotech, and it's worth watching if you'd like to hear him discuss his career highlights in the game industry.

