Obituary: Alan Stone, Nintendo of America cofounder and onetime Sega CEO

Gamasutra has learned that game industry veteran Alan 'Al' Stone passed away on Friday due to cancer.

Stone was a game industry veteran, best known as one of the cofounders of Nintendo of America in 1981. He was an integral part of Nintendo's early efforts to distribute its coin-op games in America, among them Radar Scope and Donkey Kong.

By 1994 Stone had left Nintendo and joined Sega, where he served as president and CEO of Sega Enterprises for a decade. After leaving Sega he continued to serve in executive positions at game- and tech-focused companies around the California Bay Area, most recently as a board member and chief operating officer of Nanotech Media.

In 2013 he was the subject of a brief video interview that highlighted his role at Nanotech, and it's worth watching if you'd like to hear him discuss his career highlights in the game industry.