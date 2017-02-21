Valve debuts developer build of SteamVR for Linux

Heads up, Linux fans who are maybe also VR developers (or vice versa): The folks at Valve Software have today released a very much still-in-development version of SteamVR that runs on Linux.

While this comes several years after the rollout of SteamVR, it's nevertheless a notable show of Valve's continuing support for Linux.

Devs who are curious to check out where the Linux version of SteamVR is out should check out the GitHub repo Valve has set up, which includes files and information you'll need to start messing around with the latest build.