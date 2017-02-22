Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get reliable tips about publishing your own game at 3PM EST
February 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
February 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

In the last few months, new initiatives like Steam Direct have highlighted the growing ability for developers to not just think about going independent, but also take on the role of self-publishing on different platforms. But if you’re a developer thinking about making this jump, you’re probably aware that’s no simple task, and you probably could use all the advice you can get.

Well self-publishing readers, if you’re in need of advice on how to launch your game all by yourself, you should be aware of independent developer Tim Nixon’s upcoming GDC session, which offers developers some advice on how to survive self-publishing in the mobile market. If you have questions for Nixon in advance of his talk, we’ll be chatting with him today at 3PM EST over on the Gamasutra Twitch Channel. 

Developers interested in navigating the much-ballyhooed Indiepocalypse should feel free to join us and ask questions in chat. And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[02.22.17]
Software Developer C++ Mobile - Forge of Empires
InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[02.22.17]
Senior Mobile Unity/ C# Developer
InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[02.22.17]
Senior Game Designer for a New Mobile
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[02.22.17]
Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing an engaging and intuitive crafting system for Astroneer
Road to the IGF: David Kanaga's Oiκοςpiel, Book I
Blog: Navigating the regulatory landscape in the Chinese video game market
Making Psychonauts humor work in VR -- without making people sick


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image