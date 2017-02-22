Get reliable tips about publishing your own game at 3PM EST

In the last few months, new initiatives like Steam Direct have highlighted the growing ability for developers to not just think about going independent, but also take on the role of self-publishing on different platforms. But if you’re a developer thinking about making this jump, you’re probably aware that’s no simple task, and you probably could use all the advice you can get.

Well self-publishing readers, if you’re in need of advice on how to launch your game all by yourself, you should be aware of independent developer Tim Nixon’s upcoming GDC session, which offers developers some advice on how to survive self-publishing in the mobile market. If you have questions for Nixon in advance of his talk, we’ll be chatting with him today at 3PM EST over on the Gamasutra Twitch Channel.

Developers interested in navigating the much-ballyhooed Indiepocalypse should feel free to join us and ask questions in chat. And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.

