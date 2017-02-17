Watch the trailer for the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards!

The nominees for the 17th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards, the premier accolades for peer recognition celebrating the industry’s top games, studios and devs, have been revealed -- and now you can watch some of them extend a personal invitation to watch the show live during GDC 2017 next week!

In advance of the awards ceremony next week, a special video featuring many of the nominees (as well as Double Fine Productions founder and returning awards host Tim Schafer) has been published on the official GDC YouTube channel that you should definitely check out.

Winners across fourteen different categories, including the new Best VR/AR Game category, will be honored at the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony next Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 6:30pm at the San Francisco Moscone Center. The awards take place during the 2017 Game Developers Conference in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival Awards, and the ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2017 passholders. Plus, they'll also be livestreamed on the GDC’s official Twitch channel!

These awards are intended to reflect the creativity, artistry and technological genius within the video game development community, so industry professionals from around the world nominate for the awards, free of charge. Any video game that was released and made publicly available during the 2016 calendar year, irrespective of platform or delivery medium, was eligible for nomination for the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards. Both nominees and winners are selected by the Game Developers Choice Awards-specific International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), which is an invitation-only organization, comprised of leading game creators from all parts of the industry.

For further details about the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, check out the GDCA website. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas